Complete pending Departmental enquiries within 45 days or face action: MP DGP Vivek Johri warns Investigating Officers

DGP Vivek Johri has directed officers to complete the pending departmental enquiry within 45 days. The DGP in an order on Tuesday directed special director general of police, ADGs, IGs, DIGs and police units that the Departmental enquiries (DE) pending for over a year shall be completed in next 45 days.

If the Investigating Officer (IO) failed to complete the inquiry within the prescribed time, action will be initiated against them, read the DGP’s order. Presently, as many as 1256 DEs are pending with the department and of these 584 are pending for more than a year.

Directing the investigating officer to complete the inquiries with the stipulated time, Johri said that it is affecting the department functioning. Johri directed the IOs to complete the DE within 30 days and if required hold hearing on daily- basis.

The DGP stated that the personnel facing DE and posted in other units, be given immediate moving orders to present themselves before the IO. The personnel on being relieved will have to appear before the IO within 24 hours. The information of such personnel will be sent through the email to the head office. The information regarding this is also to be shared with the DGP office.