Complaints Against Overpriced Liquor In Jabalpur

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several complaints were made to excise department officials in Jabalpur to take action against the liquor contractors as they were overrating the liquor in the district but no action was taken. Now, EOW will investigate the role of excise department officials in this connection.

On June 6, Economic Offences Wing had registered case against five contractors for selling liquor at a cost that was more than maximum sale price. For past two months, people have been complaining that liquor was sold at a cost higher than maximum retail price (MRP). The excise department overlooked the complaint.

To verify the complaint, the EOW asked the district industry and commerce department and the regional directorate of civic body Jabalpur to send their gazette officers for the investigation. After the investigation, EOW found the complaint valid and registered case against contractors.

As per complaint, poor villagers began buying cheep and spurious liquor due to overrating and started falling ill. Such cases were reported in Majholi, Kundam and other blocks of the district.

In the complaint, it was claimed that contractors were earning Rs 35 lakh per day by selling the overrated liquor. This amounts to Rs 115 crore a year, which is black money.

It has been estimated that a loss of 11.55 crore is caused to state exchequer as VAT and Rs 9 crore in form of transportation tax. The state government will not get other taxes like income tax and other taxes.

In the complaint, it is claimed that every month Rs 70 lakh is paid to excise department officials to keep their eyes close on overrating.

If the EOW had not taken the action, the state coffer would have faced the loss of around Rs 20 crore in current financial year and Rs 150 crore would have generated as black money.

Read Also Bhopal: CM Chouhan Welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At Raja Bhoj Airport