Company Betrayed By Ex-Employee: ₹15L Robbery In Bhopal's Rachna Tower; 3 Held, One Absconding

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Govindpura police on Monday arrested three persons, including a former employee of the company, for orchestrating the crime. Two men had robbed Rs 15 lakh from a liquor company office in Rachna Tower area a few days ago. Those arrested are Madan Lal Sen, Sajay Kumar Kashyap and Sushma Raikwar. Another accused Charan Jaat is on the run.

The police said a woman had assisted accused in fleeing from the spot. Govindpura police station TI Awadhesh Singh Tomar said that the key accused was Madan Lal Sen, a resident of Sagar. According to Tomar, police suspected involvement of former employees in the crime, after which all 28 employees of the company were summoned for questioning.

All of them said they suspected Madan Lal Sen, who was sacked from company in 2021, after which the police began tracing him. Although Sen had switched off his mobile phone, he was arrested with a woman named Sushma Raikwar with the help of technical evidences from Bhopal. Sen and Sushma admitted to crime with their two friends from Uttar Pradesh.

Sen befriended accused in jail

Govindpura ACP Deepak Nayak said Sen had befriended the two accused, who had robbed the company manager Shyam Sundar Jaiswal at gunpoint, at a jail in Betul, where all three of them were imprisoned. Afer being sacked, Sen had been seeking revenge, and convinced his friends named Sanjay Kumar Kashyap and Charan Jaat, both residents of UP, to commit the robbery.