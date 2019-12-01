Communities are best hope for tackling HIV

BHOPAL: Events held to mark the World AIDS Day, observed on Sunday, focused on communities involvement.

Expo including workshops, rallies were taken out to mark World AIDS Day on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh AIDS Control Society organized the workshop and flagged off rally on this occasion. AIDS society director Aruna Gutpa, project director Prem Munshi, PS (Health) Pallavi Jain and other officials were present.

Jain said that it is the community, which brings changes in society. This year's theme will be "Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Community by Community, Highlighting the role of communities in preventing, treating and supporting people with HIV. I believe in communities.”

College students took our rally from JP Hospital on this occasion with main objective to raise the awareness in society. Besides, a rally was flagged off on this occasion. She further stressed on raising the awareness in the society to discourage discrimination and stigma attached to HIV positive patients.

AIDS Control Society Project director Prem Munsi fagged off rally on this occasion. Voluntary organizations, HIV+ people and others participated in rally. They were holding placards with slogans regarding awareness.

College students took out rally from JP Hospital. Displaying banners and placards and raising slogans, the participants of the rally also distributed hundreds of pamphlets among people to create awareness about AIDS and HIV infection. While receiving the AIDS awareness handouts, many expressed their appreciation towards the effort.

Besides, workshop and symposium were organsied on this occasion. Participants said that activists challenged the silence and brought life-saving services to their communities. But the countless contributions can never replace the responsibility of government.