Communal elements trying to disturb harmony in state: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: Expressing deep anguish over recent communal incidents in several districts of the state, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh handed over a memorandum to chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and DGP Vivek Johri.

Singh, during a discussion with the chief secretary and the DGP, said rallies had been taken out in Indore, Chandankhedi, Depalpur, Ujjain, Darona and Mandsaur and communal elements had tried to disturb communal harmony in the districts.

Madhya Pradesh was an island of peace, said Singh. Rallies were taken out during pandemic time without the permission of the district administration, but the police did not take any action, he said. If the police had taken action, the communal incidents would have been checked, Singh added.

"I am saddened today at the manner in which (violent) incidents are taking place. During fund-raising, weapons, lathis (sticks) and swords are on display, inflammatory slogans are being shouted, particularly targeting Muslim localities," Singh said.

Incidents of Ujjain, Mandsaur and Indore should be investigated thoroughly. The collectors and SPs should be held responsible and must be removed, the former chief minister said.

MLA Arif Masood and Muzib Qureshi of the Congress’s minorities’ cell were also present on the occasion. The others who were present included Shahar Quazi (Indore), Maulana Abu Rehan Saheb, Ujjain’s Imam Masjid Jama-e-Shaqeb, Maulana Tayyab Saheb Nadvi, Hafiz Ayub Saheb, Maulana Arif Saheb, Dule Singh Azad of Bhim Army, Madhya Pradesh, Qazi Azmat Shah Mikki, Aqueel-ur-Rahman.