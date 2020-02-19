Commissioners made administrators of Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur Nigams

BHOPAL: The tenure of municipal corporations of Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Chhindwara ended on Tuesday.

The tenure of mayors Alok Sharma (Bhopal), Malini Gaud (Indore), Swati Godbole (Jabalpur) and Kanta Sadarang (Chhindwara) completed. With the end of their tenure, administrators have been posted in place of mayors.

Commissioners Kalpana Shrivastava (Bhopal), Akash Tripathi (Indore) and RK Mishra (Jabalpur) have been made administrators.

In Chhindwara, collector Shrinawas Sharma has been made administrator of Nagar Nigam. The tenure of Panchayats in Badoni Khurd, Bankhedi, Palera and Shamshabad cities also ended.

Administrators have also been appointed for those Panchayats. Nevertheless, the date for local bodies’ election has yet to be decided.

Process for reservation in local bodies has also not started. Holding local bodies’ polls may take some time.