Commercial gas cylinders' price decrease, no respite for food lovers

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal: The commercial gas cylinders started selling at Rs 135 less than the previous price from Wednesday in the city, bringing the price down to Rs 2,227 from Rs 2,322.

Nevertheless, the common people will have no respite as the restaurant owners have no plans to lessen the hiked prices of the dishes, said the chief of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Tejkulpal Singh Pali.

He said the government keeps on increasing the prices by huge margins and then brings them down by a penny to show their concern.

The reduced prices would not make any difference on our costs and margins, he said, adding that the association has decided on not reducing the rates of the dishes.

A resident of Kolar, Anant Awasthi, said, “The prices of fuel were also reduced in previous weeks. But there was no rebate on the bus and auto fares. We do not expect the restaurants to decrease the dish rates as well.”

“Though the restaurateurs may get a profit out of the decreased commercial gas rates, they would be meager, as well,” said another food lover Prabdeep Singh.

He said the tricks of the government have gone old by increasing the prices multifold and then reducing the same by a few bucks.