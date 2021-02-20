Colours of Bhopal Smart Street project lend beauty to the night view

BHOPAL: The colours of the Smart Street project are now visible around the Board Office Square. The first Smart Street of the state is coming up in the areas around Board Office Square and the Jyoti Talkies Square. Although the project is underway and is likely to end within a month, the development is already adding to the beauty of the area in the night. Once the project reaches completion, the area will have such facilities as bus interchange points, open recreation area, underground electrification and a food court.

The Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) is developing the project. It was started nearly three and a half years ago. The areas on both sides of the road between Jyoti Talkies and the Board Office Square will be developed as Smart Street.

Nearly 80 vendors serving different cuisines will be allotted space on the street inside the food court that is being developed in the area. Besides, free Wi-Fi and bus interchange points will be available on both sides of the road. But the development has already added led to a colourful illumination of the square. The bus stands on the roads around Board Office require the commuters to cross the roads from one side to another.

The project is named Development Transportation Infrastructure and Smart Street on the principle of tactical urbanisation. It was scheduled to be completed in February but, due to a shift in the deadline twice, the project may take a little longer. BSCDCL official Nitin Dave said the project had cost Rs 6 crore and would be inaugurated soon.