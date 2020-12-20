Colleges to be opened in tribal-dominated areas in Madhya Pradesh: Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that, now, tribal children will not have to go out for higher education as colleges will be opened in tribal-dominated areas. Chouhan dedicated the newly constructed building of the Government Degree College constructed at a cost of Rs 65 lakh in Ladkui village of Nasrullaganj tehsil, in Sehore district, on Sunday.

A 30-room college building has been built in Ladkui. This will facilitate college education for children coming from Ladkui and the nearby areas. Now, children will not have to go to Sehore, Nasrullaganj, or Bhopal for higher education. Chouhan said that the government would provide all facilities necessary for higher education of tribal children.

Chouhan announced that, from next year onwards, B.Sc And B.Com classes will also begin at Ladkui College. He said that this was not just a building, but a temple of education and everyone must take care of it. He wished the children a golden future. He also assured people that their demand for construction of a Dussehra ground in the village would be considered.