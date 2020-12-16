College messes, canteens across Madhya Pradesh to register with Food Control Office

BHOPAL: Now, canteens and messes in colleges across the state will be registered with the Food Controllers’ Office. This step is being taken under the ‘Eat Right Challenge Movement’ organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
Apart from the other constituents of the competition, ratings of districts will be done on the basis of eating habits, quality of food and so forth. The FSSAI is organizing the contest and will scale up the implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, as well. This makes it mandatory for canteens to be registered with the Food Safety Office at the district level.
Nine districts participating
Principals of all colleges have been instructed to take the initiative and register canteens and messes running on their premises. Nine districts, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Indore, Ujjain, Rewa, Satna, Shahdol and Sagar from Madhya Pradesh, are participating in this contest. The registration of canteens needs to be completed before March 31, 2021.
FSSAI will also provide seed funding of Rs 5 lakh to the first 150 cities to register. It will also fund innovative projects up to Rs 5 lakh proposed by the cities to promote healthy food and lifestyle.
Three key themes
The movement initiated by the FSSAI is based on three key themes — if it’s not safe, it’s not food (safe food); food should not only serve the palate, but is also meant for the body and mind (healthy diet); and food has to be good both for the people and the planet (sustainable diet)
Eat Right Movement
The Eat Right Movement is envisioned as a competition among the districts and cities to recognize their efforts in adopting and scaling up various initiatives related to food and diet
