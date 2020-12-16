College messes, canteens across Madhya Pradesh to register with Food Control Office

BHOPAL: Now, canteens and messes in colleges across the state will be registered with the Food Controllers’ Office. This step is being taken under the ‘Eat Right Challenge Movement’ organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Apart from the other constituents of the competition, ratings of districts will be done on the basis of eating habits, quality of food and so forth. The FSSAI is organizing the contest and will scale up the implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, as well. This makes it mandatory for canteens to be registered with the Food Safety Office at the district level.

Nine districts participating

Principals of all colleges have been instructed to take the initiative and register canteens and messes running on their premises. Nine districts, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Indore, Ujjain, Rewa, Satna, Shahdol and Sagar from Madhya Pradesh, are participating in this contest. The registration of canteens needs to be completed before March 31, 2021.

FSSAI will also provide seed funding of Rs 5 lakh to the first 150 cities to register. It will also fund innovative projects up to Rs 5 lakh proposed by the cities to promote healthy food and lifestyle.