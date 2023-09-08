 Collector Asks Officials To Act Against Illegal Health Centres  
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 01:32 AM IST
Collector Asks Officials To Act Against Illegal Health Centres   | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Anurag Verma has directed the members of the team that raids the illegal hospitals, nursing homes and clinics to act against these health centres.

Verma took cognizance of the reports and complaints published in newspapers and appeared on social media about the illegal health centres.

The collector directed the nodal officer of urban health programme and all block medical officers to coordinate with the team and to act against the illegal health centres according to rules.

The team members should regularly visit different places and close the illegal health centres.  

Verma set up a team following the instructions of the Public Health and Family Welfare Department last year to inspect the illegally running health centres in urban and rural areas in Satna district.  

The team of urban area consists of sub-divisional magistrate Satna city, city superintendent of police (Satna) and nodal officer. In the same way, the rural team comprises SDM, the sub-divisional officer of police and medical officers.

Read Also
MP: Making, Selling Of PoP Idols Banned In Narmadapuram
article-image

