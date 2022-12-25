COLD Christmas: Day temp drops by 5 degrees Celsius

People in woollens after sharp drop in day temperature on Christmas on Sunday. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Day and night temperature reduced in the state, infusing chill on Christmas. Many cities shivered due to sharp drop in day temperature. Low temperature will continue for next couple of days, according to meteorological department.

At many places, drop in day temperature was by 5 degree Celsius. Jabalpur recorded drop by 5 degrees in day temperature. Places like Damoh, Khajuraho, Nowgaon, Sagar, Satna and Guna recorded drop of 3 degrees in day temperature. Sidhi and Bhopal recorded drop of 2.5 degrees in day temperature.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded a day temperature 23 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.4 degrees while it recorded night temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.2 degrees.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.2 degrees while it recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius.

Jabalpur recorded drop of 4.7 degrees in day temperature and settled at 24.2 degrees Celsius. Umaria recorded drop of 4 degrees in day temperature and settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “Temperature will remain low for couple of days. Temperature will increase after December 27. After January 2, temperature will start reducing.”

Min temp on Dec 24-25

Cities Degrees Celsius

Datia 5.8

Gwalior 6.4

Guna 8.4

Khajuraho 8.6

Rajgarh 8.8

Ratlam 9.6

Pachmarhi 9.8