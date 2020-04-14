Code coronavirus for Muslims being prepared for Ramzan

BHOPAL: Code COVID-19 for Muslims is being prepared as the holy month of Ramzan is approaching close. A meeting of clerics was held on Tuesday evening and a final decision along with an appeal is expected on Wednesday.

Some messages were doing rounds at social media about protocol to be followed by Muslims in the month of Ramzan amidst lockdown due to coronavirus. Though most of the religious leaders in Bhopal agree with it but a separate meeting was held on Tuesday evening to discuss the protocol.

Sources from the Masajid Committee said that a basic set of rules have been agreed upon only a final announcement will be made on Wednesday. “All Muslims will be asked to follow the lockdown protocol completely to remain inside their houses,” said a senior cleric.

Evenings are important during month of Ramzan as devotees break open their fast at the time of sunset. Later part of the evening is spent in offering special namaz ‘taraveeh’ in mosques. Muslims have been asked to offer these namaz at home and not assemble in mosques.

Moreover, special food that is prepared for evenings should remain as simple as possible and major part should be saved for donations for the deprived section of society.

Another meeting of clerics and officials of district administration will be held early next week.

Another meeting will be held in the first week of May to decide on offering special namaz of Eid though most of the clerics have agreed to keep the Eid namaz also confined at homes only.