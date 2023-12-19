CM’s Surprise Inspection: Talks To Patients, Relatives At Hamidia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav swung into action after taking over charge, on Monday. He made a surprise inspection at Hamidia Hospital where he visited the gynecology and paediatric wings. Assuring patients and their relatives of the best possible treatment, he took stock of the facilities available and medical treatment provided there. Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Dean Dr Salil Bharagav, Hamidia Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ashish Gohiya, ACS (Health) Mohammed Suleman and others were present.

Dr Bhargav informed Free Press, “The CM talked to around 15-20 patients and asked about facilities and problems in the ward. Patients looked satisfied while talking to CM in Hamidia Hospital. We raised some issues which the CM assured would be solved.”

HC grants bail to ABVP leaders

The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday granted bail to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Gwalior secretary Himanshu Shrotriya (22) and deputy secretary Sukrit Sharma (24) who were arrested for forcibly taking a High Court Judge’s car parked outside a railway station to rush vice-chancellor of a private university, to a hospital.

The patient was Shivpuri PK University vice-chancellor Ranjit Singh Yadav who died later. Additional Advocate General MPS Raghuvanshi confirmed the bail stating that Shrotriya and Sharma were granted bail on the ground that they neither misused nor damaged the vehicle. They only went to a hospital. On Wednesday, Special Judge Sanjay Goyal had rejected bail application. “One seeks help politely not with force,” he had said. Shrotriya and Sharma were arrested last Monday under the provisions of MP Dakaiti Aur Vyapharan Prabhavit Kshetra Adhiniyam, an anti-dacoity law, after they snatched car’s key from its driver at Gwalior railway station and took the vice-chancellor to a hospital. Both were produced in court, which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days last Tuesday.

Last week, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had written letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Justice Ravi Malimath for leniency. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had written letter to DGP stating that section of dacoity was not justified as the accused had no criminal background. State BJP president VD Sharma said motive of ABVP members was not wrong.