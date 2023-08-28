CM’s Raksha Bandhan: Rs 250 Transferred Into Accounts Of Ladli Behnas | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs 250 as Raksha bandhan gift into bank accounts of Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries at a function held here on Sunday.

The chief minister mentioned the holy month of Shravan and raised the financial aid given to women under Ladli Behna Yojana from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,250 per month. He also announced 35 per cent reservation for them in government jobs and LPG cylinders for Rs 450.

"Women beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana who had taken cooking gas in holy month of Shravan will be charged Rs 450, the remaining amount will be borne by state government. I have also transferred Rs 250 into the accounts of 1.25 crore women so that they can celebrate Raksha bandhan festival.

The remaining sum of Rs 1,000 under Ladli Behna Yojana will be credited in September," he said. From October, 1.25 crore women will get Rs 1,250 under Ladli Behna Yojana and the amount will be hiked gradually to Rs 3,000 per month so that the objective of socio-economic uplift of women is fulfilled, Chouhan said.

Chouhan said the reservation for women in government jobs has been raised to 35 per cent from current 30 per cent while it will be 50 per cent while recruiting teachers.

As per state government data, a sum of Rs 3,628.85 crore has been given as financial aid to eligible women under Ladli Behna Yojana, which began on June 10 this year. Under the scheme, women in the age group of 23-60 will get Rs 1,000 per month if they are not income tax payees and the annual income of their families is less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)