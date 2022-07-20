CM's assembly constituency: BJP wins all three municipal councils

representative photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Budhni state assembly constituency, which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan represents, Bharatiya Janata Party won all the three municipal councils, as per results.

Congress won in 2 out of total 45 wards under three municipal councils - Budhni, Nasrullaganj and Rehti.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidates won in 13 wards while independent candidates won in two wards. Congress couldnít get a single seat here.

Similarly, in Nasrullaganj municipal council, BJP nominees won in 12 wards. Two seats went to independent candidates while Congress could get just one seat.

The result was similar in Rehti where BJP candidates won in 12 wards, independent candidates in two wards and Congress candidate won in one ward.