CMO Turned Into Money Collection Office During Nath’s Rule: Amit Shah

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) turned into a Money Collection Office (MCO) during the rule of the Congress led by Kamal Nath. Similarly, the Congress Working Committee became Corruption Working Committee, Shah said.

He made the statements at Mandla on Tuesday when he flagged off Janashirwad Yatra. Shah alleged just 15 minutes before submitting his resignation Nath committed Rs 65,000-crore mobile phone scam.

Nath has links with Rs 300-crore Moser Baer scam, Rs 2,400-crore AugustaWestland scam, Rs 600-crore IFFCO scam, deceiving farmers in the name of loan waiver of Rs 25 crore and with Rs 1,178-crore farmers’ bonus scam, Shah said.

Twenty years ago, the government of Bantadhar (spoiler) was ruling the state which was left sick, said the home minister.

Nevertheless, Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the state to the map of development, which is unmatched, Shah said, adding that when the Congress government returned to power in 2018, it closed 51 welfare schemes launched by the previous government.

Shah also said the BJP would form the next government with 150 seats. People have to choose one of the two parties: One is the BJP that works for the welfare of the poor and the other is the Congress that signifies corruption.

According to Shah, the Congress thinks that the minorities should be the first to get the right to the country’s resources. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan honoured the poor and the downtrodden and turned Madhya Pradesh into a developed state, Shah said.

MP is the first state in the country which carried out Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act for the welfare of tribal people, he said.

Shah could not reach Sheopur due to heavy rainfall

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to go to Sheopur to flag off Janashirwad Yatra, but his helicopter could not take off because of heavy rainfall. He addressed a rally with the help of his mobile phone and said he would visit Sheopur during electioneering.

Drought-hit people to get relief: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he would rescue people and farmers from suffering because of shortage rainfall. PESA Act has been implemented in MP and many welfare schemes launched for tribal people to fulfill the promises made to them. A medical college coming up in Mandla will be named after Raja Hriday Shah, Chouhan said.

