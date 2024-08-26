 CMHO Issues Directives To Curb Spread Of Monkeypox, Urges Public Awareness & Caution
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCMHO Issues Directives To Curb Spread Of Monkeypox, Urges Public Awareness & Caution

CMHO Issues Directives To Curb Spread Of Monkeypox, Urges Public Awareness & Caution

On August 14 this year, the World Health Organization had declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Dinesh Dehalwar has issued directives to prevent spread of monkeypox (Mpox) with a call for public awareness regarding its symptoms. Although the first case in India was reported in Kerala on July 14, 2022, the current epicentre of the disease remains Africa.

On August 14 this year, the World Health Organization had declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Dr Dehalwar stated Mpox was a viral zoonotic disease primarily found in the tropical rainforest regions of Central and West Africa. Infected individuals typically experience fever, rashes, and swollen lymph nodes.

Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Outlines Vision For Economic Development; Proposes New Metropolitan City By...
article-image

While most cases resolved within 2-4 weeks, the disease can cause clinical complications with mortality rate ranging from 1-10% in severe cases. He said virus can spread from animals to humans and from human to human. Transmission occurs through broken skin, respiratory tracts or mucous membranes (such as the eyes, nose, or mouth).

Human-to-human transmission mainly happens through large respiratory droplets during prolonged close contact but it can also spread via direct contact with body fluids, lesions, or contaminated materials such as bedding. Dr Dehalwar stressed that all health institutions in the district have been instructed to strictly adhere to state-issued guidelines and urged the public to exercise caution to prevent the spread of the disease.

FPJ Shorts
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Overnight Rains Cause Severe Flooding In Many Low-Lying Areas; Rain Refuses To Relent, 5 Inch In 24...

Overnight Rains Cause Severe Flooding In Many Low-Lying Areas; Rain Refuses To Relent, 5 Inch In 24...

Surplus Teachers From Urban Areas To Be Reassigned To Rural Belt; Counselling Sessions Scheduled At...

Surplus Teachers From Urban Areas To Be Reassigned To Rural Belt; Counselling Sessions Scheduled At...

MP: Lookout Circular Against Prime Accused In Attack On Chhatarpur PS; Co Mastermind Arrested

MP: Lookout Circular Against Prime Accused In Attack On Chhatarpur PS; Co Mastermind Arrested

MP: Water Leakage At Narwar Health Centre Causes Distress, MLA Displeased

MP: Water Leakage At Narwar Health Centre Causes Distress, MLA Displeased

CMHO Issues Directives To Curb Spread Of Monkeypox, Urges Public Awareness & Caution

CMHO Issues Directives To Curb Spread Of Monkeypox, Urges Public Awareness & Caution