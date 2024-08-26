CMHO Issues Directives To Curb Spread Of Monkeypox, Urges Public Awareness & Caution

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Dinesh Dehalwar has issued directives to prevent spread of monkeypox (Mpox) with a call for public awareness regarding its symptoms. Although the first case in India was reported in Kerala on July 14, 2022, the current epicentre of the disease remains Africa.

On August 14 this year, the World Health Organization had declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Dr Dehalwar stated Mpox was a viral zoonotic disease primarily found in the tropical rainforest regions of Central and West Africa. Infected individuals typically experience fever, rashes, and swollen lymph nodes.

While most cases resolved within 2-4 weeks, the disease can cause clinical complications with mortality rate ranging from 1-10% in severe cases. He said virus can spread from animals to humans and from human to human. Transmission occurs through broken skin, respiratory tracts or mucous membranes (such as the eyes, nose, or mouth).

Human-to-human transmission mainly happens through large respiratory droplets during prolonged close contact but it can also spread via direct contact with body fluids, lesions, or contaminated materials such as bedding. Dr Dehalwar stressed that all health institutions in the district have been instructed to strictly adhere to state-issued guidelines and urged the public to exercise caution to prevent the spread of the disease.