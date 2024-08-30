CM Yadav's Delhi Visit Signals Major Political Appointments In Madhya Pradesh, Push For Vande Bharat Train

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s national president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his trip to Delhi on Friday.

Yadav’s meeting with Shah and Nadda indicates that the decks for political appointments in the state will be cleared. Exercises to give political appointments to the BJP leaders have been going on for a few days.

CM’s meeting with Shah and Nadda indicates that the central leadership has put its seal on the appointments. There may be some decisions on the issue after CM’s meeting with two top-rank leaders.

A decision on the appointment of the Chief Secretary is also pending. After the extension, current CS Veera Rana’s tenure is going to end on September 30.

Whether Rana gets another extension or some other person is appointed in her place will come to light very soon.

BJP’s membership drive has begun, and, along with this, preparations for organisational polls are going on. Against this backdrop, the appointment of the party’s state unit president may have figured in the discussion between Nadda and Yadav.

Demand for Vande Bharat

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and demanded running of Vande Bharat Train between Ujjain and Delhi. This will help the devotees who want to visit Maha Kaleshwar temple, Yadav said.