CM, wife visit market for purchase on Dhanteras

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh visited Roshanpura market and shopped for Dhanteras festival on Saturday evening. The couple purchased silver coin, utensils.

The chief minister enjoyed paan at Jayka Paan Bhandar. He extended Dhanteras greetings to people. Interacting with media persons, he appealed to people to celebrate festival of lights with needy and spread happiness. He said he would celebrate Diwali with children who lost their parents due to Covid-19.

When CM and his wife reached Roshanpura, many people clicked photographs with him from their phone camera.