e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCM, wife visit market for purchase on Dhanteras

CM, wife visit market for purchase on Dhanteras

The chief minister enjoyed paan at Jayka Paan Bhandar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh visited Roshanpura market and shopped for Dhanteras festival on Saturday evening. The couple purchased silver coin, utensils.

The chief minister enjoyed paan at Jayka Paan Bhandar. He extended Dhanteras greetings to people. Interacting with media persons, he appealed to people to celebrate festival of lights with needy and spread happiness. He said he would celebrate Diwali with children who lost their parents due to Covid-19.

When CM and his wife reached Roshanpura, many people clicked photographs with him from their phone camera.

Read Also
Ghaziabad gang rape case: DCW demands high-level inquiry, writes to UP CM Yogi Adityanath
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CM, wife visit market for purchase on Dhanteras

CM, wife visit market for purchase on Dhanteras

Bhopal: Girl kills self as bro, sis-in-law commit suicide

Bhopal: Girl kills self as bro, sis-in-law commit suicide

Medical edu min joins puja of Lord Dhanvantri at GMC

Medical edu min joins puja of Lord Dhanvantri at GMC

Meet in Prayagraj: RSS ponders over expansion of Sangh work

Meet in Prayagraj: RSS ponders over expansion of Sangh work

BPCL issues statement on fire in oil tanker

BPCL issues statement on fire in oil tanker