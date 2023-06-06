CM to make night halts to listen to people’s ‘Mann ki Baat’

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shivraj Singh Chouhan will make night halt in districts and hold meetings with party workers and people.

During his night stay, Chouhan will take feedback on the party’s position in districts.

He will discuss various issues with eminent people keeping in mind the ensuing assembly election.

Before the assembly by-elections, Chouhan used to stay in districts at night and hold meetings with the party workers, which benefited the party.

The Chief Minister plans to do the same thing again to know the people’s views.

The BJP has been getting feedback that the party workers are angry with the government as well as with the organisation.

It was discussed at various forums of the party that the Chief Minister should interact with the party workers to know their problems.

Chouhan has fixed his meetings with party workers. To give more time to party men, he has decided to make night halts in districts. On Monday, Chouhan set out for Jhabua.

Ministers, officers did not make night halt

The party organisation has advised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the ministers to make night halts in districts and meet the people. Except for a few, most of the ministers kept away from making night halts. At a meeting with BJP leaders, party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “The ministers go to the districts like a storm and return like a hurricane.”

The officers have made night halts in districts during the tenure of Chouhan as chief minister.

Nevertheless, the officers have not been sent to districts this time, and those who visited the districts did not make night halts.

