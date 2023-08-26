CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Plants Saplings | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings on the occasion of unveiling of the model of metro train coach at Smart City Park in Shyamla Hills.

CM Chouhan planted saplings of Neem, Jamun, Kadamba, Sarika Indica and Moulshri. Bhopal Mayor Smt. Malti Rai along with public representatives, municipal corporation and smart city project officials participated in the plantation.

According to CM Chouhan the metro train will run from Bhopal to Mandideep and then to Sehore via Bairagarh. He also said that metro trains in Bhopal and Indore will soon start operating.

Chouhan said that a dream has come true and Madhya Pradesh is scaling new heights in urban infrastructure development.

On Friday 5 smart cities of the state have received 13 awards in different categories for outstanding works In the India Smart Cities Awards Contest-2022. The state has received the Best State Award and Indore is on the top in the National Smart City Award.

