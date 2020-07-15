CM Shivraj Singh Chouan releases 5 model project booklets on NABARD foundation day

National Bank of Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD) Bhopal celebrated 39th foundation day on Wednesday. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief guest at the function organised to mark the occasion.

The chief minister released agriculture-based five model projects booklets, which will give a new direction to agriculture and rural development. A coffee table book on NABARD's role in strengthening the infrastructure was unveiled.

Grant-in-aid projects worth Rs 2381.69 lakh were launched by Chouhan, which will benefit 10.82 lakh families in the state. This includes E-Shakti project on digitisation of self-help groups worth Rs 1587.00 lakh, livelihood programme for migrant labourers worth Rs 275.67 lakh, financial literacy and inclusion programme worth Rs 321.89 lakh, watershed project worth Rs 196.89 lakhs.

In his address, Chouhan appreciated the work being done by NABARD in the state through different projects. He also said that programmes like NABARD's women self help group and Farmers’ Produce Organisation will boost economic development. NABARD chief general manager TS Raji Gain said there is a need for enhancing employment opportunities through self-help groups and other schemes. NABARD chairman G R Chintala expressed his views while addressing the function from Mumbai. Farmers of Sehore, Dhar, Ratlam, Sagar and Mandla districts shared their experiences with chief minister on the occasion.