CM Mohan Yadav Mandates Singing National Anthem, Song At All District-Level Government Programs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has instructed that the national song “Vande Mataram” and the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana” must be sung at all district-level government programs across the state.

He emphasized that every district has access to a police band, and therefore, the national song and anthem should be performed with dignity and respect at all of these events.

Yadav issued these instructions during a meeting held at the Mantralaya on Friday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Veera Rana, Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora, and other officials.