 CM Mohan Yadav Mandates Singing National Anthem, Song At All District-Level Government Programs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCM Mohan Yadav Mandates Singing National Anthem, Song At All District-Level Government Programs

CM Mohan Yadav Mandates Singing National Anthem, Song At All District-Level Government Programs

He emphasized that every district has access to a police band, and therefore, the national song and anthem should be performed with dignity and respect at all of these events.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has instructed that the national song “Vande Mataram” and the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana” must be sung at all district-level government programs across the state.

He emphasized that every district has access to a police band, and therefore, the national song and anthem should be performed with dignity and respect at all of these events.

Yadav issued these instructions during a meeting held at the Mantralaya on Friday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Veera Rana, Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora, and other officials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Adopts Wait-And-Watch Policy On Reservation Issue

Madhya Pradesh Adopts Wait-And-Watch Policy On Reservation Issue

Bhopal: Govt To Conduct Special Classes For Students Weak In Academics

Bhopal: Govt To Conduct Special Classes For Students Weak In Academics

Madhya Pradesh: Roads Of Bhopal Turn Obsolete, Rendered In Tatters Amid Heavy Downpours

Madhya Pradesh: Roads Of Bhopal Turn Obsolete, Rendered In Tatters Amid Heavy Downpours

Bhopal: 56 Sluice Gates Of 15 Dams Opened To Discharge Extra Water

Bhopal: 56 Sluice Gates Of 15 Dams Opened To Discharge Extra Water

Bhopal: Raghunandan Sharma Urges Govt To Reconsider Its Decision Of Giving Rs 250 Raksha Bandha Gift...

Bhopal: Raghunandan Sharma Urges Govt To Reconsider Its Decision Of Giving Rs 250 Raksha Bandha Gift...