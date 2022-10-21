CM holds meeting with leading industrialists in Delhi

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held discussions with leading industrialists of the country in the field of textiles regarding investment in Madhya Pradesh, during Textile Round Table Conference in New Delhi on Thursday, as per official information.

Chief Minister invited the industrialists to attend the upcoming Global Investors' Summit to be held in Indore on January 11-12, 2023, and discussed in detail the investment opportunities in the textile and apparel sector in the state.

Chouhan said, “Madhya Pradesh has rich water, forest, mineral and agricultural wealth. There is excellent transport and energy infrastructure. Contribution of Madhya Pradesh in the country's GDP has increased from 3.6 percent to 4.6 percent. This year, the growth rate of Madhya Pradesh at current price has been 19.76 percent, which is the highest in the country. The irrigated area in the state has increased from 7.50 lakh hectares to 45 lakh hectares.”

He added, “Madhya Pradesh is an investor-friendly state where all the basic facilities are available for setting up industrial units. There is enough land bank for setting up the industries. Electricity is available 24X7 with importance being given to renewable power generation like wind and solar power. The largest solar power plant of 750 MW capacity is in Rewa. Now, a floating solar power plant of 600 MW capacity is being set up at Omkareshwar Dam.”

He said to provide skilled manpower to industries, a global skill park had been established in the state with the help of Singapore. As many as 10 new ITIs had been opened at the divisional headquarters level so that skilled manpower can be easily available to the industries as per their requirement.

In 'Ease of Doing Business' all the permissions for setting up industries are easily given through single window system. Investment policies have been simplified, which has brought ease in setting up the industry. Changes are being made in the policies related to establishment of industries from time to time after discussing with the industrialists, said the CM.

Read Also Bhopal: Number of forest staff at MANIT halved