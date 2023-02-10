CM Chouhan's first Insta Live, says learning from the youths!

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Today's Insta live was a little more special as CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, for the first time, took it to Instagram to interact with the youths. In the Instagram Live, he advised students to live a purposeful life. Simultaneously, he answered their queries.

Speaking to media after the Instagram Live, he said that it was a unique experience to interact with thousands of youths. “ It was a special moment… there were different kinds of questions, queries ….I informed them it was my first Instagram live …. .I learnt from them (youths)...it was a wonderful experience for me,” he said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)