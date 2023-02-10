e-Paper Get App
CM Chouhan's first Insta Live, says learning from the youths!

The CM, in his first Insta Live, Interacted with thousands of students.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Today's Insta live was a little more special as CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, for the first time, took it to Instagram to interact with the youths. In the Instagram Live, he advised students to live a purposeful life. Simultaneously, he answered their queries.

Speaking to media after the Instagram Live, he said that it was a unique experience to interact with thousands of youths. “ It was a special moment… there were different kinds of questions, queries ….I informed them it was my first Instagram live …. .I learnt from them (youths)...it was a wonderful experience for me,” he said.

article-image

