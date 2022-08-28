CM Chouhan worships at Vishwanath temple in Kashi, Pitambara Peeth of Datia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with wife Sadhna Singh visited Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and worshipped at Vishwanath temple. He also offered prayers at Pitambara Peeth in Datia district on Sunday.

As per information, he worshipped Lord Mahadev at Vishwanath temple in Kashi and sought prosperity for people of Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, he bowed before the statue of Ahilya Bai Holkar installed in Vishwanath temple corridor.

He offered prayers at Pitambara Peeth. He said, “Darshan of Maa Pithambara gives energy, prosperity and strength to walk on righteous path.”

He prayed for prosperity of Madhya Pradesh and well-being of people. Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, Minister of State for PWD Suresh Dhakad, MLA Raksha Santram Sironia were present on the occasion.