CM Chouhan Will Inaugurate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana from Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal on, September 17 at 10 am. The state-level programme will be broadcasted at all district, Janpad and village panchayat headquarters.

Under the scheme, the families who were left out of getting the benefit of housing facility in various housing schemes will get their houses under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana. More than 4 lakh 75 thousand beneficiaries will benefit from the scheme. The state government has issued instructions regarding selection of beneficiaries of the scheme. Application forms will be received from beneficiaries from 17 September to 5 October 2023.

These beneficiaries will get the benefit of the scheme

Under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana, 3 lakh 78 thousand 662 families who are registered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural on the Awas Plus app portal and whose applications have been automatically rejected on the MIS portal of the Government of India, will get the benefit. The benefit of the scheme will also be provided to 97 thousand families who were left out of registration on MIS portal and were identified. Benefit of Ladli Behna Awas Yojana will also be given to those families who are not included in the list of Social, Economic and Caste Census 2011 and Awas Plus and who have not received the benefit of any housing scheme of the Center or the State.

They will also get benefits

Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana will include those families who do not have houses with pucca roof or live in kutcha houses with less than two rooms, do not own a motorized four-wheeler or whose family members do not have any member in government service, monthly income should be Rs 12 thousand or less. Also, no member of the family should be an income tax payer and have 2.5 acres or less of irrigated land or less than 5 acres of non-irrigated agricultural land.

Applications will be submitted in Gram Panchayats

Applications for Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana will be made available to Gram Panchayats by the Janpad Panchayats. Such beneficiaries having the prescribed eligibility in the housing scheme will fill all the points in the application form provided by the Gram Panchayat and submit the form to the Gram Panchayat. They will be given acknowledgment of the application by the Secretary/Village Employment Assistant. Along with the application form, self-attested copies of Samagra ID, Aadhar Number, Bank Account Number, Job Card (if available), Ladli Bahna Registration Number (only for the beneficiaries of Ladli Bahna Scheme) will have to be submitted.

Registration in Janpad Panchayat, approval in District Panchayat

The list of all the applications received in the Gram Panchayats will be sent to the District Panchayats in an excel sheet every day. All the applications received by the Janpad Panchayats from the Gram Panchayats will be registered on the pmayg.nic.in portal and the beneficiaries will be registered in the "Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana".

Panchayat wise list of applications received by the CEO Janpad Panchayat will be sent to the Chief Executive Officer District Panchayat within a week of the last date of receipt of applications.

The Chief Executive Officer District Panchayat, will get the list received Panchayat wise checked. After the checking, Gram Panchayat/District Panchayat will send panchayat wise information (list) of the eligible beneficiaries to the State Government and after receiving the approval of the State Government, the process of sanctioning the houses of the beneficiaries will be done by the Chief Executive Officer, District Panchayat

