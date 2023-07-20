CM Chouhan To Perform Bhumi-Pujan Of Five CM Rise Schools

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appraised himself about the ongoing preparations for the programmes to be held on July 21 at Gadarwara in Narsinghpur and gave necessary guidelines.

CM Chouhan will dedicate various development works in Gadarwara and will participate in Bhumi Pujan. Simultaneously he will interact with self-help groups, Ladli Bahnas and Ladli Laxmis in the meeting to be organised on the theme of Mahila Samman.

Bhoomi-pujan of CM Rise School Saikheda, Chamarpatha, Kareli, Narsinghpur, Gotegaon will also be performed by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Along with this, Bhoomi-Pujan of Shakkarpech Link Joint Project will also be conducted. CM Shri Chouhan will also distribute the benefits of various schemes. Collector Narsinghpur and district officers virtually participated in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan at Samatva Bhawan.

