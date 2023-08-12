CM Chouhan To Perform Bhumi Pujan Of Development Works Worth Rs 1007 Crore In Budhni Today | Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): State chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be arriving in the Budhni town of Sehore district on Sunday. He will perform Bhoomi Poojan (land worship works) of development works worth Rs 1007 crores in the town during his visit.

Official sources said that CM Chouhan shall inaugurate the medical college to be built in the town, as well as the national highway being laid from Bhairunda till Rehti and the construction works of the railway under-bridge.

A tiranga yatra (Tricolour rally) will also be organised on the occasion, in which CM Chouhan will actively take part.

Sources said that the construction of a medical college in Budhni will be no less than a boon for the residents of the town, as they will not have to go elsewhere for treatment.

The medical college will be built at a cost of Rs 714 crores. Additionally, sources said that the medical college will lodge 500 beds for the patients, and will be laced with advanced technology for the treatment of serious ailments.

The students of the medical college will be able to stay in the hostels to be built there, and doctors as well as other staffers of the college will be provided residential quarters too.

