CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Khelo MP Youth Games On October 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate Khelo MP Youth Games 2023 at Tatya Tope Nagar Stadium at 7 pm on October 1. The state-level competitions of Khelo MP-2023 will be held from September 30 to October 5 in Bhopal, Rewa, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Katni and Shivpuri.

The stage is set for a spectacular start to Khelo MP Youth Games. TT Nagar Stadium’s main ground will be abuzz with cultural performances and entertainment. Playback singer Shilpa Rao and Voice of India winner Pawandeep Rajan will perform at the inaugural function.

Competitions will be held in volleyball, football, wrestling, boxing, fencing, judo, taekwondo, tennis, kayaking-canoeing, rowing, swimming in Bhopal. Rewa will host kabaddi while Indore will organise weightlifting, basketball and table tennis matches. Gwalior will host hockey and badminton, Ujjain will host malkhamb and yogasan, Jabalpur will host kho-kho and archery competitions. Katni will be the venue for chess and Shivpuri for shooting and athletics competitions.

