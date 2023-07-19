CM Chouhan Expresses Grief Over The Demise Of Child Asmita

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the untimely death of two-and-a-half-year-old child Asmita who fell into a borewell in Vidisha district.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that unfortunately the girl's life could not be saved even after tireless efforts by the officers and employees of the district administration including NDRF, SDRF and Home Guards in the rescue operation.

Chouhan has given instructions to Collector Vidisha for financial assistance to the affected family.

Two-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Borewell But Died In Hospital

Two-year-old Asmita fell into an open borewell in Kajri Barkheda village of Vidisha. She was rescued but couldn’t survive, said the police on Tuesday.

SP Deepak Kumar Shukla said that Asmita, daughter of Inder Singh, fell into an open borewell on Tuesday morning while playing in the courtyard of her house in Kajri Barkheda.

Police, along with a team of district administration launched rescue operation soon after being informed.

SDM Harshal Chowdhary too reached the spot. Rescue operation commenced with JCB digging the area around bore well. A parallel ditch was dug and a tunnel was made to rescue the girl.

Later SDRF and NDRF too joined the rescue operation. The girl was successfully rescued around 6:45pm and was rushed to hospital. The doctors tried to revive her but failed and around 7:40pm, she was declared dead.

