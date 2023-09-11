CM Chouhan Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Veteran Journalist Manoj Mathur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the demise of senior journalist Manoj Mathur.

Chief Minister Chouhan has said that Mathur gave commendable services to many newspapers and magazines. He worked for Blitz newspaper for years.

He was the editor of many newspapers including Dainik Bhaskar, Nai Duniya Bhopal. He had a special fondness for the national language Hindi. He was also associated with many social organisations including Red Cross Society.

Chief Minister Chouhan has prayed to God to give peace to the soul of Mathur and to give strength to his bereaved family to bear the profound grief.

