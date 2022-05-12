CM Chouhan discusses OBC reservation issue with JP Nadda

New Delhi/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda to discuss the OBC reservation issue in the state.

"Today, in New Delhi, @BJP4India met the National President @JPNaddaji and discussed the OBC reservation and made him aware of the legal process adopted by the Madhya Pradesh government to protect the interests of OBCs," the chief minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Chouhan also met the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta in the national capital to discuss the legal provision to provide OBC reservations in the state.

The meeting was also attended by State Home and Law Minister Narottam Mishra and Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupinder Singh.

The Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's order on OBC reservations in the local body elections.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the State Election Commission to begin the election process for 23,400 local bodies. The order also stated that the elections are to be held without the OBC reservation.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:51 AM IST