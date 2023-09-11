CM Chouhan Deposits ₹1269 Crore Into Accounts Of 1.31 Crore Ladli Behana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that cooking gas cylinders will be given to the Ladli Bahana for Rs 450. Remaining amount will be paid by the state government. The pucca houses will be given under the 'Ladli Bahana Awas Yojana' to those left out in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The government will pay the increased amount of electricity bills of Ladli Bahana who have received excessive bills. The increased electricity bills will be reduced to zero by this month and from next month they will get Rs 100 on electricity consumption of less than one kilowatt.

Chouhan said that from next year, Rs 25 thousand will be deposited in the accounts of students who scoring over 60 percent marks in class 12th. Scooty will be given to the students who get first, second and third rank in class 12th.

The Chief Minister made these announcements at the Ladli Behana Sammelan in Gwalior. He deposited Rs 1269 crore into the accounts of 1.31 crore Ladli Bahnas through a single click. He launched development works worth Rs 387 crore at Gwalior.

Chouhan said that the family of 1.25 crore Ladli Behana has now increased to 1.31 crore. Now, married sisters of 21 to 23 years of age and those deprived of getting the benefits of the scheme due to having a tractor in their house will also get benefit.

Gas cylinder for ₹450 for Ladli Behana

Chouhan said that Ladli Bahana Yojana is bringing changes in the lives of sisters. Many sisters have started their own businesses. Rs 1250 per month will be issued to the sisters from the month of October. He said that Prime Minister Modi has reduced the price of gas cylinder by Rs 200. Now there will be a provision to give gas cylinders to the sisters for Rs 450 and the remaining amount will be provided by the state government.

Chouhan said that Laadli Behana Yojana is not just a scheme but a movement. This is a movement to address issues of women making their lives happy. He said that the government is making all possible efforts to increase the income of the sisters to Rs 10,000 every month. The scope of activities carried out by women's self-help groups is continuously increasing. The members of women's SHGs have also been given the responsibility of operating three Toll Plazas. They will get 30 percent of the collection.

Unprecedented Progress

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Chief Minister Chouhan is sensitively active in the empowerment of women and girls, education of students and making the youths self-reliant. Under his leadership Madhya Pradesh has made an unprecedented progress. Tomar thanked CM for laying the foundation stone of Ghatigaon project costing Rs 344 crore for providing drinking water in 186 villages and other construction works.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Chouhan has changed the attitude of the people towards daughters. The impact of the efforts made for women empowerment is clearly visible.

Dedication of Development Works

CM Chouhan virtually dedicated traffic park, traffic education centre and trainees hostel built in Sirol area at a cost of about Rs 4 crore 96 lakh, swimming pool built in 13th Battalion SAF at a cost of Rs 3 crore, newly constructed police station building Girwai costing Rs 1 crore 73 lakh, garbage transfer station, Gaushala and Jalalpur at a cost of Rs 9 crore 79 lakh, 100 seater boys and 100 seater girls hostel of Government Excellence School Murar No. 1 built at a cost of Rs 7 crore 72 lakh, Model School Dabra and 100 seater boys and 100 seater girls hostel built at a cost of Rs Rs 7 crore 72 lakh, One Stop Centre of Women and Child Development Department built at a cost of Rs 48 lakh and 50 seater each boys and girls hostel built at a cost of Rs 3 crore 46 lakh at Government HS School Haridarshan.

Bhoomi Pujan of Construction Works

Chouhan performed Bhoomi Pujan of beautification and development of holy place Bhadawna will be done at a cost of more than Rs 144 crore, parking, pathway, public convenience centre and other development works at Kashi Baba Siddh area at a cost of Rs 60 crore 75 lakh, Government Girl HS School Padma's building to be built at a cost of Rs 61 crore 7 lakh, Government model HS School Bhitarwar's building to be built at a cost of about Rs 40 crore, asphalted road to be built from Health Management Institute to Govindpuri Square going to be built at cost of Rs 3 crore 14 lakh, asphalted road and widening work from Reshampura culvert to Tehlari and Sigaura Chowk under Ward-64 of Gwalior city going to be built at a cost of Rs 1 crore 79 lakh, asphaltation and construction of drains in various streets of Shatabdipuram at a cost of Rs 2 crore 25 lakh. Damrikar new and drain construction work, cement concrete road and RCC etc. works in industrial area Gospura at a cost of Rs 1 crore 91 lakh, village Salwai at a cost of about Rs 2 crore, village Gijaurra at a cost of about Rs 3 crore 12 lakh and the upgradation work of 5 MVA 33/11 KV power sub-station at Rs 2 crore 84 lakh, six bedded primary health center and 30 bedded community health center in Chinaur, which is going to be built at a cost of Rs 5 crore 74 lakh.

Jan Darshan

A huge crowd gathered during the Jan Darshan yatra of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Gwalior and gave a grand welcome with shower of flowers and banging of drums. During the Jan Darshan Yatra (Road Show), Chouhan's Vikas Rath, moving ahead amid the chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram.

Chouhan met Rotary Club, Village Employment Assistant, Petrol Pump Association, national and international level players and other emerging sports talents, medicine traders organisation, advocate council, pulse market trade committee, CAT organisation, JCI club, contract employees, and guest teachers also met and welcomed them during the road show.

