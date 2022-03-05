CM announces reward for sanitation workers in cities with star ranking

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on his birthday on Saturday rewards for sanitation workers in the cities which will get good ranking in the cleanliness survey.

The CM's announcement came during a Safai Mitra Seva Samman Programme here.

As per the announcement in the cities that have got 7, 5, 3 and 1 star ranking in the cleanliness survey, the 'Safai Mitra' will get the 'Samman Nidhi' according to the ranking.

The sanitation workers in the city with 7-star ranking will get Rs 7000 each and those in city will 5-star ranking to get Rs 5000 each. Rs 3000 in the 3-star city and Rs 1000 will be given in the 1-star city.

The sanitation workers who are prone to risk during their work will get Rs 150 allowance.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 02:16 PM IST