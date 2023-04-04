Clean service record a must: 871 SIs to be made ‘incharge’ inspectors

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police headquarters have begun preparations to make 817-sub inspectors (SI) ‘incharge inspectors’ posted in various districts of the state. The administrative department has written letter to the SPs and police commissioners of Bhopal and Indore to convey the information.

There is a shortage of inspector-level officers in the state police department. The officers are not getting direct promotion because of pending cases of ‘reservation in promotion’ in the court. As a result, the officers and employees are not promoted directly.

In the police department, certain cases cannot be investigated below the rank of an inspector. To fill the vacant posts of inspector-level officers, the department has begun the process of giving charge to SI-level officers. The police headquarters (PHQ) have asked districts to send service details of SI-level officers.

In a letter written to the commissioner of police (CP) and superintendents of police (SP), the administrative branch of the PHQ said that under police regulation para-72, the charge of higher posts is to be given to SI-level officers.

The list of inspector-level officers is to be prepared on the basis of suitability of January 2023. It is mentioned that the service details of sub-inspectors are urgently required. Information regarding their date of birth, date of recruitment, date of promotion, caste cadre should be matched with the seniority list of sub-inspectors.

In case of departmental inquiry or criminal case pending against the sub-inspectors mentioned in the list or if they have received any kind of punishment, the list should be made available. It should be clearly mentioned how long the effect of the punishment will remain.