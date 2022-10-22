'Clean India 2022': NSS, NYKS reiterate to achieve target for waste collection

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) have reiterated their commitment to achieve the target of waste collection by October 30.

A month long nationwide Swachh Bharat 2022 programme was launched on October 1 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Swachh Bharat 2022 programme is being organised in 6 lakh villages in 744 districts across the country through a network of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), its affiliated youth clubs and institutions affiliated to the National Service Scheme (NSS).

This programme has begun with an aim to collect 10 million kilogram of waste in a period of one month. This was stated by Prashant Patharabe, additional director general (ADG), PIB, Bhopal while addressing a press conference organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), National Service Scheme (NSS) and PIB on Friday.

He said that without fulfilling the dream of clean India, the dream of a new India and a developed India cannot be fulfilled. State director, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) RN Tyagi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always reiterated the point of 'Jan Bhagidari se Jan Andolan' and any campaign is incomplete without the participation of youth.”

NYKS state director gave details of the programmes being run by NYK under Swachh Bharat 2022 across the state. Tyagi said that this programme will run till October 31.

Regional director of National Service Scheme (MP and Chhattisgarh) AS Kabir presented the details of the programmes being run by NSS under Swachh Bharat 2022 across the state. NSS regional director said that the Union minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, on October 19, launched the mega cleanliness campaign across India under Swachh Bharat 2022 from Chandni Chowk, Delhi. On this occasion, state-level cleanliness programme was organised in Bhopal on October 19 and a cleanliness campaign was carried out by 1773 units of colleges and schools at university-level in 10 universities of the state.

Read Also 2022 diyas light up Gauhar Mahal in Bhopal