Get App
The girl even used to take her cell phone to school.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Class 7 Student Ends Life After Kin Take Away Her Cell Phone   | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): A class 7 student committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, after her kin allegedly took away her mobile phone, the police said on Thursday.

Berasia police station house officer (SHO) Girish Tripathi said that the deceased 13-year-old Anjali Dangi studied at a private school in the city's Berasia locality. The girl even used to take her cell phone to school.

On Wednesday, her teacher spotted her using cell phone in the classroom. The girl’s kin reprimanded her over the same when she reached home, and took away her cell phone.

The minor, in a fit of rage, consumed poison on Wednesday evening, after which her health began deteriorating. The family members rushed her to a hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment. 

article-image

