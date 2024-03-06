Class 5, 8 Board Examinations: Errors In Names, DoB Will Not Stop Students From Taking Exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Clerical errors, such as mistakes in a student’s name, parents’ names, date of birth, or any other incorrect information, will not prevent students from taking Class 5, 8 board exams. The students who have not regularly attended classes will also be permitted to take the exams.

The details of such students will be recorded on the school portal after the examination.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra has issued instructions to all schools in this regard. It has asked schools to ensure that every student takes exam. This year, along with the results, the board will simultaneously generate a report card for each school. The report card will grade the school based on academic results, facilities provided and school’s rank in the district.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra director Dhanaraju S said some students might not possess a Samagra identity card. In such cases, students will be allowed to take the exam. The details will be filled later on.

For the first time, Kendra will distribute photocopied question papers to 15% of exam centres in the state on the same day of the examination. Besides, separate question papers will be prepared for every district so that if a paper leaks in one district, the exams in only that district will be cancelled.

Exams today

On Wednesday, Class 5,8 students will take exams in Hindi, English, Urdu and Marathi. In all, 11,986 examination centres have been set up for Class 5, 8 board exams. This year, 25,518,18 students from 1,14,956 schools are appearing in examination in the state. Separate question papers for language subjects have been prepared based on NCERT curriculum for 6,621 students from 203 private schools.