Class-11 student last wish: Song to be written on his life, Arijit Singh to sing it, Sushant Khatri to dance its tune

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A class-11 student before ending his life wished that Arijit Singh would sing a song to be written on his life and Sushant Khatri from Nepal would dance to its tune.

The student, who wish to become a dancer, allegedly committed suicide by throwing himself before a running train in Gwalior town on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The student identified as Ajeet Vanshakar has left a handwritten suicide note, in which he has mentioned that he wanted to be a good dancer.

According to the suicide note, only if the government of India arranges for such an event, his soul would rest in peace and remain grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the note, Ajeet, 16, a resident of Cancer Pahadi, said that he was sorry as he could not fulfil his parents’ dream. “I wanted to be a good dancer, but no one supported me. No one from family liked my hair style and my friends. I am ending my life, no is responsible for it,” the boy purportedly wrote in the note.

According to information, Ajeet had arguments with his family on many occasions in the past, as the family wanted him to focus on study but he wanted to be a dancer.

In-charge of Jhansi road police station Sanjeev Nayan Sharma said the suicide note suggested that boy was upset as he failed to pursue his dream of becoming a good dancer. “Body has been handed over to parents after autopsy,” he said.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 05:01 PM IST