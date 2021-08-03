Bhopal

Updated on

Class 10 CBSE results: It feels good, say toppers in Bhopal

By Staff Reporter

About 99.47% of students who had enrolled themselves for examination from Bhopal region have been declared successful.

Bhopal: Jubilant students after class X results were declared on Tuesday
Bhopal: Vanisha Pathak (Carmel Convent Sr Secondary School, BHEL), Toshika Kamble, (DPS, Ratibad) and Mansi Manwani (St Joseph’s Sr Secondary Schools, Idgah Hills), who have scored 98.8% marks, are city toppers in Class 10 CBSE examination. The examination results were declared on Tuesday noon.

About 99.47% of students who had enrolled themselves for examination from Bhopal region have been declared successful. The marks of the students have been calculated on the basis of their performance in periodic/unit tests, half-yearly/term examinations and pre-board examinations.

In all 175 students of Carmel Convent School scored 90% or above marks. About 23 students of St Joseph’s Convent scored 100 marks in different subjects. The average marks of students of DPS, Kolar, stood at 87% with Ananya Tripathi (99%) as school topper.

Aneesh Gupta (98.8%) is the topper in Campion School, Arera Colony, with 146 students scoring 80% or above marks. Arayaman Rathore (98.4%) topped in St Joseph’s Convent Co-Ed School, Arera Colony.

In all, 49 students of St Xavier’s school scored 90% or above marks. Toshika Jain with 96.4% marks is the school topper. Free Press talked with some of the toppers. Excerpts:

Mansi Manwani
Mansi Manwani, St Joseph’s Sr Secondary Schools, Idgah Hills, 99.8%

Feeling good

“I am feeling very good. I am very happy with my marks. The decision to cancel the exams was correct because of corona. When it was announced, it came as a disappointment to me as I was well-prepared. Both my parents - Suresh Kumar Manwani and Asha Wadhwani - are college professors. Both tested Covid positive in March this year but thankfully they were home quarantined. I want to become a scientist and will opt for PCM stream. Writing is my hobby. Walking and chatting with friends are my stress busters.”

Toshika Kamble
Toshika Kamble, Delhi Public School, Ratibad, 99.8%

Right decision

“My marks are as per my expectations. When exams were cancelled, I felt my hard work would go waste but now I feel it was the right decision. I have cleared National Talent Search Examination (NTSE). My father Avinash Kamble and mother Megha Kamble are engineers and I also want to become one. I will appear in JEE. I like reading fiction. I rarely use social media.”

Tanishka Jain
Tanishka Jain, Carmel Convent Sr. Secondary School, BHEL, 99.6%

Am satisfied

“I am happy and satisfied with my results. I don’t think I have earned my score without hard work. I had appeared in two pre-board examinations, both held offline and also online tests. I had prepared for them. My father Rajneesh Jain is a businessman and my mother Tina Jain is a homemaker. I will opt for PCM stream. I have not yet decided what I want to become in my life. Dance and music are my hobbies. I like listening to soothing music.”

