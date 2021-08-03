Class 10 CBSE results: It feels good, say toppers in Bhopal

Bhopal: Vanisha Pathak (Carmel Convent Sr Secondary School, BHEL), Toshika Kamble, (DPS, Ratibad) and Mansi Manwani (St Joseph’s Sr Secondary Schools, Idgah Hills), who have scored 98.8% marks, are city toppers in Class 10 CBSE examination. The examination results were declared on Tuesday noon.

About 99.47% of students who had enrolled themselves for examination from Bhopal region have been declared successful. The marks of the students have been calculated on the basis of their performance in periodic/unit tests, half-yearly/term examinations and pre-board examinations.

In all 175 students of Carmel Convent School scored 90% or above marks. About 23 students of St Joseph’s Convent scored 100 marks in different subjects. The average marks of students of DPS, Kolar, stood at 87% with Ananya Tripathi (99%) as school topper.

Aneesh Gupta (98.8%) is the topper in Campion School, Arera Colony, with 146 students scoring 80% or above marks. Arayaman Rathore (98.4%) topped in St Joseph’s Convent Co-Ed School, Arera Colony.

In all, 49 students of St Xavier’s school scored 90% or above marks. Toshika Jain with 96.4% marks is the school topper. Free Press talked with some of the toppers. Excerpts: