Clash After BJP Worker Murder: Court Cancels Bail, Issues Arrest Warrant | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court on Monday has issued arrest warrant after cancelling bail of relative of BJP worker Neeraj Utwal who was murdered in 2020, in connection with a clash after the homicide.

The police had filed FIR under Section 324 instead of Section 307 of IPC on the basis of AIIMS report. The garments of the injured were sent to AIIMS for testing and verifications, accordingly the police registered the case.

According to advocate Yahwar Khan, the Court has cancelled the bail of Neeraj Utwal’s cousins Amar Utwal, Ranu Utwal, and Akash Utwal and issued arrest warrant against them.

They had attacked Hemlata, Golu and others on January 30, 2022 in retaliation for the murder. Murder accused are still in jail. Neeraj Utwal (35) was a BJP worker. On the night of Diwali in November 2020, he was murdered by the accused persons.

