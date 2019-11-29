Cities in eastern MP witness sharp drop in temperature

BHOPAL: Cities of eastern region of the state like Rewa, Satna, Khajuraho, Sidhi recorded sharp drop of day temperature. Drop of nearly 3.5 degree Celsius was recorded in Rewa and Satna. Khajuraho recorded 4.4 degree Celsius. Nowgaon recorded a fall of 5 degree Celsius while Sidhi recorded a drop of 2 degree Celsius.

It may take three to four days more for the winter and chilly wind to arrive in state capital and other parts of the state. Impact of winter was not witness in November in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3 degree while it recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5 degree Celsius.

The Western Disturbance has moved away eastwards and another feeble Western Disturbance lies over North Pakistan. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Rajasthan. A Trough in lower levels is extending from the Gujarat region to Central Rajasthan. Another Cyclonic Circulation is persisting over North Bangladesh.

Meteorological officer GD Mishra said, “There is cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan. After its disappearance, winter will hit the state.”