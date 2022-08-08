e-Paper Get App

CISF cop’s alacrity helps Bhopal student get back his missing laptop

Bhopal student flying to US had left the device at Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 11:36 PM IST
PL Kurmi, inspector Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Siddharth Chouhan, Bhopal student, flying to America for higher studies was lucky to get his missing laptop back before he left India.

The student had mistakenly left his device at Bhopal Raja Bhoj Airport, on Monday, but thanks to alacrity of a CISF inspector that he got his missing laptop back just in time.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) inspector PL Kurmi spotted the laptop and contacted the student. The youth was very nervous on finding that he had left his laptop at Bhopal airport, the inspector , however, assured him to send him the device to Mumbai airport before he flies to The USA.

Kurmi, talking to Free Press, said that on finding the abandoned laptop, he tried to find out the contact number of air passengers. “First, I verified it with a list of passengers on Indigo flight and then Air India flight.  We found out that a student named Siddharth , who was on an Air India flight, had left his laptop. I contacted Siddharth and told him about his laptop. He became nervous when he came to know that he had left his laptop at Bhopal airport. I assured him that he would get his laptop before he leaves for America.”

“In next Indigo flight heading to Mumbai, I convinced girls who study in Symbiosis to carry the laptop with them. The girls agreed and in this way the device reached its owner,” Kurmi added.

