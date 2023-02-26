Chutka nuke power plant: Villagers oppose rehabilitation package

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed nuclear power plant in Chutka in Mandla district has been in the eye of storm since its inception. Since then, many years have passed but things remain unchanged as villages have opposed project and are unwilling to vacate their houses and lands.

Dadu Lal Kudape, chairman of Chutka Sangarh Samiti, said that people of three villages - Thatigat, Kunda and Chutka - are not satisfied with rehabilitation package offered to them. As a result, they are not ready to shift.

“ Under rehabilitation, housing facility is being offered in Gonjhi, which is near Mandla. But houses are too small and therefore villagers are not ready to shift. They don’t have enough space to accommodate a large family. Moreover, they don’t have open space where cattle can be fastened,” Kudape added.

One of the villager said that compensation offered was too less. For one hectare land, Rs 3.83 lakh has been given. With this sum, it would be hard to purchase land outside where prices are high.

Meera Bai from Chutka village said that compensation money was deposited into their accounts without holding discussions with villagers. “Compensation is too less, hence villagers have rejected rehabilitation package,” she added.

A senior Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited official having office in Jabalpur said rehabilitation site had been developed but villagers didn’t want to move.

The construction of 700 MW power plant has not been started due to public agitation. Efforts are underway to convince the villagers.