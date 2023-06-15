Chouhan To Ministers: Be Confident, We Are Winning

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has advised the ministers to remain confident, since the BJP is going to win the election.

Chouhan made the statement at an informal meeting with the ministers after the cabinet meet. He told the ministers not to make any statement against each other in public, since it sends out a wrong message.

A few ministers are declaring in public that the situation is not in favour of the BJP this time, but nobody should make such statements, Chouhan said.

Chouhan told them be more aggressive against the Congress and strongly retort its allegations.

The Chief Minister urged the ministers to focus on the welfare schemes which have benefited the people.

Before beginning of the cabinet, he told the ministers that the government was not giving any guarantee, but it is transferring money to the accounts.

The Ladli Behna Yojna is an example of quick implementation of a government scheme, he said.

The scheme, announced on January 28 on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti, was launched on March 5.

Afterwards, applications were received and formalities were completed to transfer the amount to the accounts of beneficiaries, he said. The work has been completed within the stipulated time, he said.

Chouhan further said a sum of Rs 6, 500 crore was included in three important schemes for farmers’ welfare at Rajgarh on Tuesday.

He also mentioned hike in honourarium of Anganwadi workers and giving scooties to meritorious male students as is being gifted to girl students.

The government is working for the welfare of all classes, Chouhan said.