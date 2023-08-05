 Chouhan Says His Governmet Will Fulfil Madhavrao Scindia's Dreams Of Development In MP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalChouhan Says His Governmet Will Fulfil Madhavrao Scindia's Dreams Of Development In MP

Chouhan Says His Governmet Will Fulfil Madhavrao Scindia's Dreams Of Development In MP

Congress leader and former Union minister Madhavrao Scindia died in a plane crash in 2001.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Chouhan Says His Governmet Will Fulfil Madhavrao Scindia's Dreams Of Development In MP |

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday described Madhavrao Scindia as the pride of the nation, vowing that his government will fulfil the late Union minister's dreams of the state's development.

Chouhan was speaking after unveiling a statue of the late scion of the Gwalior royal family here. Madhavrao Scindia's son Jyotiraditya Scindia also attended the event.

"Our government will work for accomplishing Madhavraoji, the pride of the nation, and his mother Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia's dreams of development in MP," said Chouhan with Jyotiraditya Scindia by his side.

Read Also
Bhopal: PM To Virtually Lay Foundation Stone Tomorrow
article-image

Congress leader and former Union minister Madhavrao Scindia died in a plane crash in 2001. His son switched over to the BJP in 2020 and was later made the Union civil aviation minister.

Chouhan said Madhavrao started a new chapter in the country when he got the Jan Shatabdi trains rolled on as the Union railway minister.

In his short speech, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "It was a very emotional moment for me." He said his father facilitated railway facilities to the Bundelkhand region, the northeastern part of the state.

Read Also
Indore: AICTE Cautions Colleges Against Fraudsters
article-image

The Union minister said his ancestors helped emperor Chhatrasal Bundela, who established his kingdom in Bundelkhand, fend off the Mughals.

Earlier, a local outfit had objected to the unveiling of the statue claiming that as a Union minister, Madhavrao Scindia had not done anything for the development of the Bundelkhand region or Tikamgarh.

The outfit, District Kshatriya Mahasabha, had also protested against the move.

Read Also
Modi Surname Defamation: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal Says 'I Told You So' Over SC's Stay In Case...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Writing Tools: It Is Difficult To “X-Ray” Stomach Of Mysterious “That”

Writing Tools: It Is Difficult To “X-Ray” Stomach Of Mysterious “That”

Punjab Police Bust Illegal Weapon Manufacturing, Smuggling Module Operating Out Of MP; Two Held From...

Punjab Police Bust Illegal Weapon Manufacturing, Smuggling Module Operating Out Of MP; Two Held From...

MP: Tigress Enters Private University Campus In Bhopal

MP: Tigress Enters Private University Campus In Bhopal

Chouhan Says His Governmet Will Fulfil Madhavrao Scindia's Dreams Of Development In MP

Chouhan Says His Governmet Will Fulfil Madhavrao Scindia's Dreams Of Development In MP

MP: Five-Day Doctors' Stir Over Colleague's Suicide, 'Toxic Work Culture' Ends After Minister's...

MP: Five-Day Doctors' Stir Over Colleague's Suicide, 'Toxic Work Culture' Ends After Minister's...