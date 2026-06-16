'Choro, Chamaron Jese...' Youth Argues With Female Traffic Cop Over Black Film In MP's Narsinghpur; Marched Through Streets After VIDEO Goes Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was marched through the streets in handcuffs for arguing with officers who had stopped his vehicle for allegedly having illegal black film during checking in Narsinghpur.

A video has gone viral on social media on Tuesday, showing the youth identified as Suraj Patel arguing with female police officers after being stopped.

In the video, Patel can be heard objecting to the police action and questioning why he was being stopped. During the argument, he allegedly told officers, "Aise gate taan rahe ho, acche ghar se hain" ("Why are you pulling the door like this? We belong to a respectable family.")

He further allegedly remarked, "Choro-chamaro jaise pakad rahi ho, gate khol rahi ho" ("You are treating me like a criminal while opening the vehicle door.")

Watch the video below :

सब्जी में नमक स्वादानुसार...



और सड़क पे पुलिस से औकातअनुसार रहें...🚨



साहबजादे नेता पुत्र मध्यप्रदेश के नरसिंगपुर में काली फिल्म और हूटर लगाकर जबरन पुलिस पर अकड़ दिखा रहा था...



बस फिर क्या था... अकड़ को मरोड़ दिया...🔥



Well Done MP Police...👍 pic.twitter.com/CY3NRMr7uI — Ms.Bhumi (@ibmindia20) June 16, 2026

A female police officer responded, "Hum apni duty kar rahe hain" ("We are just doing our duty.") She can also be heard saying, "Teen din se behes kar rahe ho" ("You have been arguing for the last three days.") and "Gundagardi teen din ho gaye karte hue" ("You have been creating trouble for the past three days.")

@MPPoliceDeptt



Pl cease vehicle , why matru shakti is fighting to this rogue



Send force arrest him and cease his vehicle, penalise him , sanitise his car and let him take it thro court .



Enough is enough, he must know how to behave with uniform. pic.twitter.com/BW47LDwvAk — धर्मायराजाभवति न कामकरणाय तु ! (@rajpatimishra) June 16, 2026

The officer then accused him of wrongdoing by using black film on the vehicle, saying, "Galat dhande karte ho black film lagakar" ("You engage in illegal activities by using black film on the vehicle.") To this, Patel sarcastically replied, "Haan haan, sab hum hi log kar rahe hain" ("Yes, yes, apparently we are responsible for everything.")

Later, as a traffic police officer prepared a challan on a handheld device, Patel allegedly said, "Bahar jaake nikalwaenge, abhi bhi bata rahe hain" ("We will get it removed later; I'm telling you even now.") The female officer responded, "Aaj hi niklegi" ("It will be removed today itself.")

Another video that later surfaced showed Patel being escorted through the streets by police while wearing handcuffs.

Police are yet to issue a detailed official statement regarding the incident.