Chock-O-Block: Traffic Jam On All Routes, People Stranded

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic jams surfaced in the city soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the mega convention of BJP workers (Karykarta Mahakumbh) at Jamboree Maidan on Monday.

As the convention got over, the BJP workers who had come from all over the state began leaving swiftly after the programme, resulting in traffic jam on all roads of Jamboree Maidan. The BJP workers had come to Bhopal by buses and SUVs.

It took two-and-a-half hours for people to reach Mata Mandir from aiprort, which is 15 kilometres, because of traffic jam and heavy traffic on routes. The condition was same on all routes of Bhopal.

Though traffic police were deployed to regulate the vehicular flow, long queue of buses packed with party workers were seen on all routes. One of air passengers said it took him two-and-a-half hours from Airport to reach Platinum Plaza.

Similar traffic jam was seen on road leading to Piplani from Jamboree Maidan as passengers buses jam packed with party workers started leaving for their destination.

The road from Jamboree to Anna Nagar were chock-o-block with vehicles, which included politicians’ four wheelers mostly SUVs. Buses and public transport, police van were stranded in jam.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)